Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

