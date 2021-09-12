Geberit’s (GBERY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

