Gems (GEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,416.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $634,902.85 and $2,416.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

