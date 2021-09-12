GenesisX Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $65,450.91 and $12.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,888,835 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

