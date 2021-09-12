Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,012 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

