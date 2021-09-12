GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 960 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,497,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.26 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

