GenTrust LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after buying an additional 508,311 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.57. 301,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

