GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,752 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 281,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 5,542,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,817. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

