GenTrust LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,514,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

