GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

