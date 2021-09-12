GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.77.

GFL stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

