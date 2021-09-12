Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Financial Contrast

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 19.38% 55.94% 15.71% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20%

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.61 $123.00 million $7.09 10.01 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.78

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 8 11 0 2.58 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $76.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.35%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

