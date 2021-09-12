Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 5,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Specifically, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.