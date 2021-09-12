Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Globe Life by 339.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $16,072,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

