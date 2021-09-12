GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $912,803.69 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. GoByte has a total market cap of $912,803.69 and $16,181.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 157.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

