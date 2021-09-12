Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $632,576.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

