GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth $107,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

