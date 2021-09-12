GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $118,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

