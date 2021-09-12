GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $86,000 Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zomedica by 899.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.60 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $583.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

