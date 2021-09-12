GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$4.80. GT Gold shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 7,092 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

