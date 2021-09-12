Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

