Hakka.Finance Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.48 million and $124,197.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00163715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

