Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 306 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

