Hancock Whitney Corp Has $271,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $289.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.80 and its 200-day moving average is $281.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

