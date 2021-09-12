Hancock Whitney Corp Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

