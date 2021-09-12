Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $354,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

QUAL stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14.

