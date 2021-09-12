Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

