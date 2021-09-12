Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $469,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.