Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 475 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

