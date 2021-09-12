Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.98 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

