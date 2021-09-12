Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,471 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 166,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 397,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $393,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

