Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,770 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

