Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 205 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.