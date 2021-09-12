Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 332 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $744,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 857,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

