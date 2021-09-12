Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 468 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of CF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

