HARD Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $75.38 million and $7.50 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.