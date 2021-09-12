Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after buying an additional 109,693 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. 1,419,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

