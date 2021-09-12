Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

