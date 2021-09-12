Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.02

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

