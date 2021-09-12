Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 369 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

