Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

