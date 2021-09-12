Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

