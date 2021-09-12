Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000.

TAN opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

