Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 648 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

