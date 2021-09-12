Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.42. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

