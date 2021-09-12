HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

SELB stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 767,763 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

