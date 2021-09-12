HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

