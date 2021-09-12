Head-To-Head Contrast: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61 Hanmi Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $166.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 37.71% 19.26% 1.37% Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.63 $29.13 billion $8.88 17.72 Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.07 $42.20 million $1.38 13.07

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Hanmi Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.