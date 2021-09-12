Head to Head Review: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 7.53 N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.50 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -1.96

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -25.94% -85.42% -43.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92

Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 69.74%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shift Technologies beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

