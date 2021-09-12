HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

HQY traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,840. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,379.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

